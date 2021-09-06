Sarah Harding was allegedly planning to tour with her Girls Aloud bandmates next year, before her tragic passing.

The 39-year-old singer sadly died on Sunday (05.09.21) after battling breast cancer that had spread to her spine.

And it has been claimed that the 'Love Machine' hitmaker - who shot to fame in the girl group alongside Cheryl, 38, Nadine Coyle, 36, Kimberley Walsh, 39, and 35-year-old Nicola Roberts - was set to reunite with the girls for a run of shows in 2022.

Showbiz journalist Ellie Phillips told Charlotte Hawkins on Monday's (06.09.21) episode of 'Good Morning Britain': "Sarah had actually signed up to go on tour with Girls Aloud in 2022 after the pandemic."

On Saturday (04.09.21), Cheryl and Nicola had a mini Girls Aloud reunion at the Mighty Hoopla festival in London.

The 'Fight For This Love' hitmaker made her long-awaited return to the stage and surprised fans by bringing the former 'Masked Singer' winner out for a duet of her biggest solo hit.

Following the news of Sarah's passing, Nicola and Nadine have admitted they are heartbroken by the devastating loss.

The former said she is finding it difficult to "accept" that "this day has come".

She wrote on Instagram: "I’m absolutely devastated and I can’t accept that this day has come. My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind.

"Especially this last year since her diagnosis, as hard as the year has been, our new memories are strong in my heart.

"There are so many things to say and at first it felt to personal to put them here and then I remembered that there are so many other people grieving her too."

Nicola added how Sarah "made" the band, and admitted it's "painful and utterly cruel" that she's gone.

She added: "A part of me or us isn’t here anymore and it’s unthinkable and painful and utterly cruel. She would have loved your messages today.

"Electric girl, you made us. You gave it everything and still with a smile.

"A white butterfly flew past my window this morning before I knew, it must have been you."

Nadine wrote: “I am absolutely devastated!! I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!! I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!! (sic)”

At the time of writing, Cheryl and Kimberley are yet to publicly comment on Sarah’s death.