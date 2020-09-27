Sarah Harding has returned to social media for the first time since revealing her cancer diagnosis.

The 38-year-old singer was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, but she appeared to be in good spirits in a new Snapchat post, in which she's seen getting her hair dyed at home.

Sarah is dancing while The Velvet Underground's 'Sunday Morning' plays in the background in the video clip.

The pop star - who first found fame as part of Girls Aloud - is also filmed laughing with her friend while she poses in a hairdresser's gown.

Sarah posted the video a month after revealing she's been diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer.

The singer confirmed via Twitter that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in 2020, and she was subsequently told that it's already advanced to other parts of her body.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Hi everyone,

I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I've not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

I feel now is the right time to share what's been going on.

''There's no easy way to say this and actually it doesn't even feel real writing this, but here goes.

''Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.

''I'm currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.

''I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn't my intention.

''But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what's going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so. (sic)''