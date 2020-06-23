Sarah, Duchess of York's storytelling YouTube channel has amassed over 300,000 views.

The 60-year-old royal - who was born Sarah Ferguson - has been keeping children entertained during the coronavirus lockdown by dressing up and reading popular kid's books including 'The Wonky Donky' and 'Little Red Riding Hood'.

Sarah uploads new videos every day on her 'Storytime With Fergie And Friends' channel, which features guest appearances from the likes of her daughter Princess Eugenie, Stephen Fry and more.

In one video, she can be seen in a flower garland as she reads 'Where The Wild Things Are' from the grounds of her Windsor Royal Lodge.

As well as classic tales, Sarah - who launched the channel in April - has also been sharing clips of herself making fairy wings, rainbow cakes and teddy bear necklaces to inspire children and give parents some ideas during lockdown.

Meanwhile, she recently confirmed plans to relaunch her 'Budgie The Little Helicopter' series with new book 'Budgie - Turtle Rescue'.

Proceeds will be divided between Sarah's Trust and helping fight the global battle against plastic.

She said: ''I've never been more proud than today to see my friend Budgie flying to the rescue.''

She also shared the book cover on Instagram and wrote: ''@budgiethehelicopter coming soon in 2020 #budgiethelittlehelicopter @serenitypress (sic).''

According to its website, Sarah's Trust is ''the vital bridge between individuals whose social responsibility and financial ability enables them to give philanthropically, and charities who can show that these funds will be directed exactly where they are needed most - ensuring impactful and long lasting change in vulnerable communities''.

Back in February, Sarah signed a seven-book publishing deal with Australian publisher Serenity Press.

Karen McDermott, Serenity Press publisher, said: ''We are delighted to welcome the duchess to our press.

''Her beautiful books are aligned with our core value of sharing nurturing stories that empower young minds.

''We cannot wait to bring these books into readers' hands.''

Sarah wrote on Instagram: ''So excited about my 3 new children's books Arthur Fantastic, Genie Gems and The Enchanted Oak Tree...coming soon @serenitypress (sic).''