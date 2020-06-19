Sarah Ferguson is relaunching her 'Budgie The Little Helicopter' books.

The 60-year-old royal will release new book 'Budgie - Turtle Rescue' and proceeds are set to be divided between Sarah's Trust and to fight the global battle against plastic.

Fergie told Sebastian Shakespeare's column in the Daily Mail: ''I've never been more proud than today to see my friend Budgie flying to the rescue.''

She also shared the book cover on Instagram and wrote: ''@budgiethehelicopter coming soon in 2020 #budgiethelittlehelicopter @serenitypress (sic).''

According to its website, Sarah's Trust is ''the vital bridge between individuals whose social responsibility and financial ability enables them to give philanthropically, and charities who can show that these funds will be directed exactly where they are needed most - ensuring impactful and long lasting change in vulnerable communities''.

Meanwhile, back in February, Sarah signed a seven-book publishing deal with Australian publisher Serenity Press.

Karen McDermott, Serenity Press publisher, said: ''We are delighted to welcome the duchess to our press. Her beautiful books are aligned with our core value of sharing nurturing stories that empower young minds. We cannot wait to bring these books into readers' hands.''

Sarah wrote on Instagram: ''So excited about my 3 new children's books Arthur Fantastic, Genie Gems and The Enchanted Oak Tree...coming soon @serenitypress (sic).''