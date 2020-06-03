Sarah Ferguson has launched a new charitable foundation.

The Duchess of York hopes Sarah's Trust will be able to make a ''long lasting difference to vulnerable communities'' by positioning itself as a ''vital bridge'' between charities and would-be benefactors.

The trust describes its work as setting out to ''introduce philanthropists to causes that need funding and support to create impactful and sustainable change.''.

And a mission statement on the foundation's Instagram page explains it will help charities around the world.

It states: ''Sarah's trust has been launched to champion charities across the globe.

''We are dedicated to being a voice and ambassador for the forgotten women, children, families and communities around the world.''

The 61-year-old duchess founded the Children in Crisis charity in 1993 and remains president of the organisation, while her own eponymous foundation closed in 2012.

Sarah, who is affectionately nicknamed Fergie, has been involved in various projects throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

She and her daughter Princess Eugenie previously delivered care packages, containing vital supplies such as food, toiletries and cleaning products, to a West London hospital, and she and her ex-husband Prince Andrew - who she is currently isolating with, along with Eugenie and her son-in-law Jack Brooksbank - packed cupcakes into gift bags to donate to Thames Hospice in Windsor.

Her assistant, Antonia Marshall, captioned an Instagram post: ''Sarah Ferguson and the Duke of York packing all the care packages for the Thames Hospice in Windsor today.

''The York Family are a wonderful and steadfast unit and through this crisis, are continuously helping others. So proud of them all...''

Sarah and Andrew - who divorced in 1996 - are also parents to Princess Beatrice.