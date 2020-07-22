Sarah Ferguson has the ''best sons-in-law''.

The Duchess of York has gushed about how proud she felt when her daughter Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an intimate ceremony on Friday (17.07.20) and admitted she's been as delighted to welcome the businessman into her family as she was when her other daughter, Princess Eugenie, wed Jack Brooksbank last year.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you to all the very special and kind people that took the time and trouble to send amazingly caring and supportive messages...never has a mother been more proud than the wedding of Eugenie and Jack, and again with my Beatrice's loving wedding to Dear Edo. I am so lucky with my girls, and now the best sons-in-law.''

The 60-year-old duchess - who is divorced from the princesses' father, Prince Andrew - accompanied her message with a quote from Denis Waitley.

It read: ''Happiness cannot be traveled to, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace and gratitude.''

Sarah's message came as Beatrice's sister, Eugenie, also posted her congratulations to the newlyweds.

Posting several professionally shot images from Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding, 30-year-old Eugenie wrote: ''Couldn't Bea happier (get it) ...

''What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I'm so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together.

''Happy wedding day to you both xxxx (sic)''

Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew - who has retreated out of the spotlight since he was linked to the scandal surrounding late financier Jeffrey Epstein - has yet to comment on the nuptials.