Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and LaKeith Stanfield will star in 'Foe'.

The trio will join forces with director Gareth Davis for an adaptation of the Iain Reid science fiction novel of the same name and filming is set to begin in Australia in January.

Davis told Deadline: "I’ve been on the hunt to do something in sci-fi, it was always on my bucket list, and also to find material I could make an actor’s piece with a Cassavetian level of performance.

"I read 'Foe' and could not put it down. It’s incredibly suspenseful, very moving and dealt with sci-fi in a most grounded way that spoke to where we are heading as a society, with a lot of the questions we all have, explored in a profound way. And the love story just broke my heart, this story of self-determination, fighting for the things that are most precious in our lives, and reminding audiences that this time we have here is precious and the way we treat each other is the way we need to be treating the planet. 'Foe' was just a bull’s-eye, for me.”

Davis worked with Reid to write the script for the movie, which tells the story of young married couple Junior (Mescal) and Hen (Ronan), who live a solitary life on their farm in the near future where environmental decay is destroying the planet.

One night they are informed by a stranger named Terrance (Stanfield) that Junior has been selected to travel to a large, experimental space station orbiting Earth.

However, Hen won't have a chance to miss him as arrangements have been made to ensure she will never be left alone.