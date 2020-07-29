Sandra Oh has landed her third straight Emmy Awards nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The 'Killing Eve' star made history in 2018 when she became the first woman of Asian descent to be recognised in a lead actress category at the annual awards ceremony, and after bagging a second nomination in 2019, she is now continuing her historic run with a third consecutive nomination this year.

Sandra was nominated for her work as Eve Polastri in the BBC drama during a livestream show on Tuesday (28.07.20) announcing all the nominees for the 2020 awards ceremony.

The 49-year-old actress will battle it out against her co-star Jodie Comer, as well as Zendaya ('Euphoria'), Olivia Colman ('The Crown'), Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show'), and Laura Linney ('Ozark').

Elsewhere, 'Killing Eve' also landed a nomination for Drama Series alongside shows including Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian', cult hit 'Stranger Things', and 'Breaking Bad' spin-off 'Better Call Saul'.

Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominees include Billy Porter for 'Pose', Steve Carell for 'The Morning Show', and Sterling K. Brown for 'This Is Us'.

'Killing Eve' also earned a nomination for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, where Fiona Shaw will face the likes of Laura Dern and Meryl Streep ('Big Little Lies'), Thandie Newton ('Westworld'), and Helena Bonham Carter ('The Crown').

The 2020 Emmy Awards are set to take place in September, and are pressing ahead despite concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to emcee the ceremony for the third time.

Abridged list of 2020 Emmy Award nominees:

DRAMA SERIES

'Better Call Saul'

'The Handmaid's Tale'

'The Crown'

'Killing Eve'

'The Mandalorian'

'Ozark'

'Stranger Things'

'Succession'

COMEDY SERIES

'Insecure'

'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

'Dead to Me'

'The Good Place'

'The Kominsky Method'

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

'Schitt's Creek'

'What We Do in the Shadows'

LIMITED SERIES

'Little Fires Everywhere'

'Mrs. America'

'Unbelievable'

'Unorthodox'

'Watchmen'

LEAD ACTOR - DRAMA

Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'

Jeremy Strong, 'Succession'

Billy Porter, 'Pose'

Sterling K. Brown, 'This is Us'

Steve Carell, 'The Morning Show'

Brian Cox, 'Succession'

LEAD ACTRESS - DRAMA

Laura Linney, 'Ozark'

Jennifer Aniston, 'The Morning Show'

Olivia Colman, 'The Crown'

Jodie Comer, 'Killing Eve'

Sandra Oh, 'Killing Eve' Zendaya, 'Euphoria'

SUPPORTING ACTOR - DRAMA

Giancarlo Esposito, 'Better Call Saul'

Nicholas Braun, 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin, 'Succession'

Matthew Macfadyen, 'Succession'

Bradley Whitford, 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Billy Crudup, 'The Morning Show'

Mark Duplass, 'The Morning Show'

Jeffrey Wright, 'Westworld'

SUPPORTING ACTRESS - DRAMA

Laura Dern, 'Big Little Lies'

Meryl Streep, 'Big Little Lies'

Fiona Shaw, 'Killing Eve'

Julia Garner, 'Ozark'

Sarah Snook, 'Succession'

Helena Bonham Carter, 'The Crown'

Samira Wiley, 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Thandie Newton, 'Westworld'

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAMME

'The Masked Singer'

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

'Top Chef'

'The Voice'

'Nailed It'

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

'American Son'

'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'

'Bad Education'

'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones'

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend'