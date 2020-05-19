Chantelle Houghton's ex-husband wants an invite to her wedding.

The 36-year-old reality star recently got engaged to Michael Strutt following a whirlwind romance and her first spouse, Samuel Preston - who she met on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2006 and married later that year - is so happy for the couple, he'd love to be a part of their big day.

Chantelle - who split from Preston after less than a year of marriage but recently rekindled their friendship - said: ''Preston sent me a message of congratulations and said he was really happy for me, And then he asked if he'd be invited to the wedding! Maybe he could perform? I should ask him.''

However, Michael's former fiancee - with whom he has two children - wasn't so happy about the news.

He told new! magazine: ''It was a bit more of a sore subject with my ex. I have two children with her, a son and a daughter, and I think it was hard for her to accept my kids having another woman in their lives.

''But everything's OK at the moment. ''There are no hard feelings. She's in my life regardless, so we have to make it work.''

The couple were so excited about their engagement, they quickly shared the news to Instagram - without telling their families first.

Chantelle said: ''My mum's partner texted me with a message from a mate congratulating me on the engagement. He was like 'What the f**k? How does my mate know and I don't?'

''Basically we put the announcement up on Instagram before I told my family. My brother texted me the next day going, 'So are we gonna talk about this engagement or what?'

''It wasn't deliberate, I was just excited to get it out there.''

While the couple are very happy together, the brunette beauty admitted she hasn't made things easy for Michael because she was so scared to trust him.

She said: ''I've put him through hell in the last few months. ''I've pushed him and pushed him and tested his patience for weeks on end. ''Because I've been hurt so much in the past, trust is a huge issue for me. So I've pushed him, almost self-sabotaging but he didn't give up on me.

''I made his life hell. I didn't mean to, but I'd push him away. He'd want to see me and I'd find a reason not to. ''I needed to see he was for real It sounds really bitchy, but I've apologied to him so many times since.'' Michael added ''It was hard but now we both know I can give you what you want - security and trust. I can see it's gonna be alright.''