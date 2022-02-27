Samuel L. Jackson believes there should be an Academy Award for Most Popular Movie because bringing people into theatres is important.
The 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' actor is tired of criticism of studio blockbusters, particularly superhero films, because he insisted all movies are "valid" and bringing audiences into theatres is what the industry is all about.
He told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: “All movies are valid. Some go to the cinema to be moved dearly. Some like superheroes. If somebody has more butts on seats it just means your audience is not as broad. There are people who have had successful careers but nobody can recite one line of their parts. I’m the guy who says s*** that’s on a T-shirt.
“They should have an Oscar for the most popular movie. Because that’s what the business is about.”
Asked if 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' should be given an Oscar, he said: “They should! It did what movies did for ever — it got people to a big dark room.”
The 73-year-old star has received just one Oscar nomination, for his role in 'Pulp Fiction', and while he believes he should have won then, he also feels his work in 'Jungle Fever' was unfairly snubbed.
Samuel - who will receive the Academy Honorary Award at the upcoming ceremony - said: “My wife and I went to see 'Bugsy'. Damn! They got nominated and I didn’t? I guess black folk usually win for doing despicable s*** on screen.
"Like Denzel [Washington] for being a horrible cop in 'Training Day'. All the great stuff he did in uplifting roles like 'Malcolm X'? No — we’ll give it to this motherf*****.
"So maybe I should have won one."
But the 'Snakes on a Plane' star doesn't think his lack of trophies has impacted on his career.
He added: "But Oscars don’t move the comma on your cheque — it’s about getting asses in seats and I’ve done a good job of doing that.”
