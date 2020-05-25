Sammy Hagar has no plans to play a ''farewell tour''.

The 72-year-old rocker - who first burst onto the scene with Montrose in the mid 1970s and later enjoyed success both as a solo musician and fronting Van Halen - has dismissed the idea of revealing his retirement plans in advance.

Speaking to St. Louis' KSHE 95 radio station, he said: ''I haven't announced my farewell tour retirement yet...

''I have never announced my retirement and I've never made a farewell tour, and I don't think I ever will. How about that? I just won't bother with all that.''

The star - who replaced Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth in 1985, left in 1996, before returning for a two-year reunion from 2003 to 2005 - insisted he would rather ''just keeping playing'' until he knows it's time.

He added: ''I'll just keep playing till I drop -- or till I'm not good anymore.

''If I'm not any good anymore, then I'll say, 'Well, I've gotta quit,' and I won't go do a farewell tour, 'cause I stink -- I can't sing anymore, I can't play, I can't jump around, I can't walk out onstage; you have to wheel me out.

''So guess what? I'm not doing a farewell tour.''

His comments come after he suggested that ''''until Eddie and Alex Van Halen die'' there is every chance of the 'Jump' band getting back together.

Responding to Roth's claims the band is ''finished'', he said: ''Until Ed or Alex Van Halen die, they're not finished.

''Those are two great musicians that can friggin' do as good as most people at half-mast.

''As a drummer and as a guitarist and creative person, Eddie, I can't see them ever being finished.''