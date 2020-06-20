Samantha Morton has paid tribute to her late father-in-law Sir Ian Holm.

The 88-year-old British actor - who was best known for his roles in 'Alien', 'Lord of the Rings', 'Chariots of Fire' and 'Time Bandits' - died on Friday (19.06.20) from a ''Parkinson's related'' illness at hospital surrounded by his family and daughter-in-law Samantha took to Instagram to pay tribute.

She wrote: ''The most inspiring, funny, generous, welcoming father-in-law I could have hoped for. Good night Ian #ianholm.''

Samantha - whose partner is Ian's son Harry Holm - also shared a video of the late actor reciting Puck's famous soliloquy from William Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'.

Ian's death was confirmed in a statement from his agent Alex Irwin, which read: ''It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. His illness was Parkinson's related.

''An established star of the Royal Shakespeare Company, and Harold Pinter's favourite actor, Sir Ian was globally recognised for his extraordinarily impressive and varied career which included highlights such as 'Chariots of Fire', 'The Fifth Element', 'Alien', 'The Sweet Hereafter', 'Time Bandits', 'The Emperor's New Clothes' and 'The Madness' of 'King George'.

''His portrayal of Bilbo Baggins in 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogies ensured the magic of his craft could be shared by all generations.

''He was a genius of stage and screen, winning multiple awards and loved by directors, audiences and his colleagues alike. His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye.

''Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.''

Holm is survived by his fourth wife, Sophie de Stempel, and five children from previous relationships.