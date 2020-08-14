Samantha Morton was denied entry to the Oscars, despite being nominated.

The 43-year-old actress stepped out of the 2000 ceremony - where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for 'Sweet and Lowdown' - to breastfeed her daughter Esme, who had been born the previous month, but was unable to get back in after losing her ticket.

Speaking to comedians Nick Helm and Nathaniel Metcalfe on their Fan Club show on FUBAR Radio, she said: ''I couldn't get into the Oscars even though I was nominated because I'd lost my ticket.

''You know when you're a girl and you've got your handbag and I'd got my lippy and whatever. I was breastfeeding at the time and my daughter was sharing a caravan with Brad Pitt and Erykah Badu because I needed somewhere private to feed her, and I lost my ticket, it was a faff getting in.''

Samantha also admitted that she is worried about returning to work as she rarely works on big-budget productions and she fears her indie movies won't have the money for proper Covid-19 testing.

She explained: ''I'm literally s******* myself because I don't totally trust the government with what they are doing, this, that and the next thing. You know you have to trust the science I suppose and you have to pray to God you don't get it.

''But yet, at the same time, you have to go 'kids back at school in a few weeks.' What?

''You know, some productions have got a lot of money so they can test people constantly and do little bubbles and quarantining vibes... most of the things that I work on or have worked on, they don't have that kind of money.

''We're already struggling with kind of genuinely working-class voices out there, being female as well, really struggling with trying to get things from the development stage into production, moving forward, all that is just going to take a massive knock I think.

''If you're stopping whatever normal job you've got - nursing, accountancy, teaching, whatever - to decide a career in the arts, you don't have the bank of mom and dad to go: 'can you lend me some of my inheritance early?'

''You've got what you've got, and you've got to try and survive and sadly people will have to start going: 'well I was really good at carpentry, maybe I'm going to be a carpenter again. Not that there is anything wrong with that at all, but if you left that life to pursue something that makes you genuinely happy, even though it's f****** hard work.''