Sam Worthington has been cast in the new thriller 'Transfusion'.
Sam Worthington is to star in 'Transfusion'.
The 44-year-old actor is to feature with Phoebe Tonkin in the new thriller, which will be helmed by Matt Nable for his directorial debut.
The movie, which will also feature Nable in an acting role, centres on a former Special Forces operative who is thrust into the criminal underworld to stop his only son from being taken away from him.
Production on 'Transfusion' began in Sydney earlier this week and the flick will be produced by John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz for Deeper Water Films. Cailah Scobie, Paul Wiegard, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall are also serving as executive producers.
International sales for the film will launch at the upcoming Cannes Market.
Michael Schwarz said: "In 'Transfusion' we've found a movie that has that special combination of visceral action and achingly beautiful emotion.
"Matt is already an accomplished writer and actor, and it's incredibly exciting to watch him step into the director's chair and bring his own words to life. With Sam he has the perfect actor to showcase the rugged vulnerability of this very powerful script."
Runagall added: "Following our successful collaboration on 'Gold', we're thrilled to re-team with Deeper Water Films to bring Matt Nable's arresting thriller to worldwide buyers this Cannes."
Sam has also been cast with Lena Headey in 'Gypsy Moon'.
Lena will play the title character, a burlesque dancer who, on the eve of her last dance, must go on the run to save a neighbour whose life is threatened by her former long-term lover (Worthington). She finds her real second chance at life in the love she feels for her child.
There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her...
There's a lot to look forward to in the first summer month of 2021, including lawn tennis, World Music Day and a whole raft of new and exciting...
Based on an astounding true story, this battlefield drama mixes warm emotion with intense action...
Mackenzie Phillips set out for the family vacation of a lifetime with three of his...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
Bizarrely, this Dutch film tries desperately to wedge true events into the shape of an...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
Alfred Henry "Freddy" Heineken (Anthony Hopkins), head of the Heineken International brewing company, was worth...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets one of his most complex roles yet in this messy, violent thriller,...
John 'Breacher' Wharton is the head of a DEA Special Operations Team, well-known by authorities...