Sam Worthington is to star in 'Transfusion'.

The 44-year-old actor is to feature with Phoebe Tonkin in the new thriller, which will be helmed by Matt Nable for his directorial debut.

The movie, which will also feature Nable in an acting role, centres on a former Special Forces operative who is thrust into the criminal underworld to stop his only son from being taken away from him.

Production on 'Transfusion' began in Sydney earlier this week and the flick will be produced by John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz for Deeper Water Films. Cailah Scobie, Paul Wiegard, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall are also serving as executive producers.

International sales for the film will launch at the upcoming Cannes Market.

Michael Schwarz said: "In 'Transfusion' we've found a movie that has that special combination of visceral action and achingly beautiful emotion.

"Matt is already an accomplished writer and actor, and it's incredibly exciting to watch him step into the director's chair and bring his own words to life. With Sam he has the perfect actor to showcase the rugged vulnerability of this very powerful script."

Runagall added: "Following our successful collaboration on 'Gold', we're thrilled to re-team with Deeper Water Films to bring Matt Nable's arresting thriller to worldwide buyers this Cannes."

Sam has also been cast with Lena Headey in 'Gypsy Moon'.

Lena will play the title character, a burlesque dancer who, on the eve of her last dance, must go on the run to save a neighbour whose life is threatened by her former long-term lover (Worthington). She finds her real second chance at life in the love she feels for her child.