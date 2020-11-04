Sam Smith laments their childhood and long lost loves at Brighton Palace Pier in the video for their nostalgic new single 'Kids Again'. The song features on their newly released third album 'Love Goes', which we've been eagerly waiting for since its original release date back in June.
Directed by Alasdair McLellan, the video sees Sam Smith enjoying a melancholy carousel ride, while other 20-somethings cradle giant teddy bear fairground prizes, balloons, candyfloss and each other as if lost in the memories of the black and white past.
Late as it is, 'Love Goes' finally arrived in October and is described by Sam as their first proper heartbreak album. And while they fully intended this to be a poppier record than their previously more soulful releases, the desolate 'Kids Again' is certainly an exception.
The album was originally going to be titled 'To Die For' after one of the tracks, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, Sam Smith felt the phrase would not longer be suitable given the amount of lives the virus has taken and how many families it has ripped apart along the way. Needless to say, 'Love Goes' feels even more appropriate with songs like 'For the Lover That I Lost' and 'Breaking Hearts' on there.
Sam Smith has collaborated with a number of other artists on the new record including Burna Boy, Labrinth, Demi Lovato and Calvin Harris.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.