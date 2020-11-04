Artist:
Song title: Kids Again
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Sam Smith laments their childhood and long lost loves at Brighton Palace Pier in the video for their nostalgic new single 'Kids Again'. The song features on their newly released third album 'Love Goes', which we've been eagerly waiting for since its original release date back in June.

Directed by Alasdair McLellan, the video sees Sam Smith enjoying a melancholy carousel ride, while other 20-somethings cradle giant teddy bear fairground prizes, balloons, candyfloss and each other as if lost in the memories of the black and white past.

Late as it is, 'Love Goes' finally arrived in October and is described by Sam as their first proper heartbreak album. And while they fully intended this to be a poppier record than their previously more soulful releases, the desolate 'Kids Again' is certainly an exception. 

The album was originally going to be titled 'To Die For' after one of the tracks, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, Sam Smith felt the phrase would not longer be suitable given the amount of lives the virus has taken and how many families it has ripped apart along the way. Needless to say, 'Love Goes' feels even more appropriate with songs like 'For the Lover That I Lost' and 'Breaking Hearts' on there.

Sam Smith has collaborated with a number of other artists on the new record including Burna Boy, Labrinth, Demi Lovato and Calvin Harris.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Sam Smith - Kids Again Video

Sam Smith - Diamonds Video

Sam Smith - To Die For...

Sam Smith - How Do You...

Sam Smith, Normani - Dancing With...

Sam Smith - Fire On Fire...

Calvin Harris, Sam Smith - Promises...

Calvin Harris, Sam Smith - Promises...

Sam Smith - One Last Song...

Sam Smith - Too Good At...