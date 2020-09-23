Artist:
Song title: Diamonds
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Displaying some elegant choreography, Sam Smith drops the video for 'Diamonds'; the latest of many singles from his forthcoming third studio album 'Love Goes', which is scheduled to be released on October 23rd through Capitol Records. 

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Sam Smith - Diamonds Video

Sam Smith - To Die For...

Sam Smith - How Do You...

Sam Smith, Normani - Dancing With...

Sam Smith - Fire On Fire...

Calvin Harris, Sam Smith - Promises...

Calvin Harris, Sam Smith - Promises...

Sam Smith - One Last Song...

Sam Smith - Too Good At...

Sam Smith - Have Yourself A...