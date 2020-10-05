Sam Smith has won the Song of the Year gong at the BMI London Awards 2020.



The 28-year-old singer’s hit track ‘Dancing with a Stranger’ - which features American singer Normani - bagged the prestigious accolade at the annual awards ceremony on Monday (05.10.20), which was held to honour the top UK and European songwriters, composers and music publishers of the past year.



The awards were held virtually this year with winners announced across BMI’s digital and social channels, and video messages from the honourees can be accessed through the BMI website.



Shirin Foroutan, Vice President, Creative, Europe, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to pay tribute to BMI’s top UK and European music creators and celebrate the numerous ways their artistry and creativity have enhanced the lives of many over the past year.



“From BMI’s first-time award winners to our legendary songwriters and composers, we thank you for your enduring musical contributions, and we look forward to celebrating with you all in person at next year’s ceremony.”



Song of the Year is awarded to the most performed song in the United States of the previous year by a UK or European writer.



Elsewhere during the ceremony, the top 30 most-performed pop songs written by UK or European songwriters were also announced, with lyrical genius Ed Sheeran taking home a total of six trophies for his work on ‘Beautiful People’, ‘Cross Me’, ‘I Don’t Care’, ‘Tip of My Tongue’, ‘What Am I’, and ‘2002’.



Ed’s collection of BMI awards features 25 London and 17 US Pop, including 2015, 2016 and 2017 London Song of the Year, and 2016 Dance Song of the Year.



Ellie Goulding also received credit for her hits ‘Hate Me’ and ‘Close to Me’, whilst Niall Horan bagged an award for co-writing ‘Nice To Meet Ya’.



BMI Million-Air Awards were also distributed to recognise the iconic songs that have reached a million or more broadcast performances by UK and European songwriters and publishers.



Winners of the Million-Air awards included Van Morrison, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Sting, Bernie Marsden, Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet, Peter Gabriel, and Ed Sheeran, was also recognised for five million performances of ‘Shape of You’ and four million performances of ‘Perfect’ and ‘Thinking Out Loud’.