Sam Smith's 'Love Goes' is a break-up album, detailing how they changed after their split from Brandon Flynn.
Sam Smith's 'Love Goes' is a break-up album.
The new record details how Sam changed after their split from '13 Reasons Why' actor Brandon Flynn, in 2018, following a nine-month relationship.
Sam told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "When people say break-up album, it's like, it is, but it's more about how a break-up changes you, especially your first one.
"You know, this is about my first ever relationship and I think anyone's first relationship is a big thing.
"But a queer person's first relationship is a huge thing sometimes, because it's where you discover the most about yourself.
"And so it's more about me and my journey after that, really. But yeah, it is basically a break-up album."
And Sam admitted being single and famous can be tough.
They said: "Just never getting my way through being single and famous is challenging at times, for sure."
Referring to bad dating experiences, they added: "Oh many, many, many. Yeah, of course. Thank God I've had them too.
"I'm trying to look at all experiences now as a wonderful thing. Fame in general, it takes a minute to get your head round it. I think it's just going to take a little bit longer for me to find someone.
"And also I'm too busy, if I'm honest, to facilitate any sort of relationship."
