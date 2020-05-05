Sam Raimi is working with 'A Quiet Place' writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods on a new science fiction thriller for Sony Pictures.
Sam Raimi is teaming with 'A Quiet Place' writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods on a new science fiction thriller.
Sony Pictures is working with Raimi Productions and the two scribes on the original project, with Beck and Woods set to direct and produce their original script.
In a statement, filmmaker Raimi said: ''Raimi Productions is proud to be teaming up with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.
''They have exceeded all expectations in my experience with them at Quibi and we have the utmost confidence in their brilliant story.
''I am honoured to once again be joining forces with our partners at Sony Pictures. We have a wild and thrilling blockbuster that we can't wait to share with the world.''
Beck and Woods recently wrote and directed an episode of Raimi's series '50 States of Fright', and they are delighted to be working with him on a new project.
The duo added: ''After 'A Quiet Place' we knew we had a responsibility to reinvest back into the ecosystem of original ideas.
''We are so proud to have partnered with a studio that believes in a theatrical landscape that looks for launching new stories.
''Our producing team at Raimi Productions helped foster our vision for this film as directors before we introduced the spec script to the town.
''Sam Raimi is not only one of our heroes, but one of the only filmmakers to successfully master both independent film and the studio blockbuster.
''We can't imagine a more perfect mentor to help us transition into big studio filmmaking.''
Details on the original plot - and a potential title for the project - are being kept under wraps for now.
