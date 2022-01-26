Sam Raimi "loved" 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

The 62-year-old director helmed the Spider-Man trilogy that featured Tobey Maguire as the web-slinging hero in the early 2000s and was delighted to see stars such as Tobey, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina return for the latest superhero blockbuster.

Sam told Variety: "It was so much fun. I love 'No Way Home' and the audience I was with went crazy. It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe, just seeing these guys take it to the next level. And Tobey was awesome as always. The best word I can say is it was refreshing for me."

The director also discussed his latest project – the sequel 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' – as he confirmed that there was uncertainty about the completion of the film in a response to reports that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie faced "significant reshoots".

Asked if the movie was finished, Sam said: "I wish I knew the answer to that question.

"I think we're done, but we just cut everything. We're just starting to test the picture and we'll find out if there's anything that's got to be picked up. If something's unclear or another improvement I can make in this short amount of time left, I'll do it.

"One thing I know about the Marvel team is they won't stop. They'll keep pushing it until it's as close to being great as it could."

Raimi also explained how he has enjoyed working with Marvel and its boss Kevin Feige.

He said: "Marvel's been a great team to work with. I think that was a not-surprising surprise. I've been super-supported by the whole Marvel operations, starting at the top with Kevin Feige, and working all the way down to the crews that they work with.

"(They're) super professional and have supported me every step of the way."