Sam Raimi doubted that he would return to the superhero genre on 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' after the disappointing reception to his movie 'Spider-Man 3'.
Sam Raimi doubted that he would return to the superhero genre after the disappointing reception to 'Spider-Man 3'.
The 61-year-old director is helming the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' but was wary of making a returning to the genre after the lukewarm reaction to the conclusion of his 'Spider-Man' trilogy.
Sam told the website Collider: "I didn't know that I could face it again because it was so awful, having been the director of 'Spider-Man 3'. The internet was getting revved up and people disliked that movie and they sure let me know about it. So, it was difficult to take back on."
He continued: "But then, I found out that there was an opening on 'Doctor Strange 2'. My agent called me and said, 'They're looking for a director at Marvel for this movie and your name came up. Would you be interested?'
"And I thought, 'I wonder if I could still do it.' They're really demanding, those types of pictures. And I felt, 'Well, that's reason enough.'"
Sam replaced Scott Derrickson – who had helmed the first movie in 2016 – as director and admitted that he was keen to take on a project involving one of his favourite characters.
The 'Evil Dead' creator said: "I've always really liked the character of Doctor Strange. He was not my favourite, but he was right up there with the favourites.
"I loved the first movie, I thought (director) Scott Derrickson did a wonderful job, an incredible job. So, I said, 'Yeah'. They left the character in a great place. I didn't think I would be doing another superhero movie, it just happened."
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
Ignoring everything that made the 1982 ghost-horror classic so iconic, this remake merely feels like...
Remaking an iconic classic is dangerous business, even if the original filmmakers are on board...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
Watch the trailer for Drag me To HellChristine Brown has a very good life, she's...
I suppose, if anything, the fact that there is a new vampire flick out every...
Did Batman & Robin teach us nothing?Universally considered the worst superhero sequel ever, Joel Schumacher's...
Columbia Pictures' Spider-ManT 3 reunites the cast and filmmakers from the first two blockbuster adventures...
With the first two Sam Rami directed Spiderman movies having put Spiderman, one of Marvel...
I am sad to report that Boogeyman is not another biopic. It's not even clear...