The 'Darkman' filmmakers secretly re-cut the movie behind Universal's back after they were left dismayed by the studio's final edit.
The 'Darkman' filmmakers secretly re-cut the movie behind Universal's back.
The 1990 superhero movie - which was created by 'Evil Dead' creator Sam Raimi - didn't have the studio's full backing, and they enlisted editor Bud S. Smith to make drastic changes to the finished product.
In an oral history of the film's development, producer Rob Tapert told The Hollywood Reporter: ''Universal sent us away. We came back, and the editor had cut it down from two hours to 85 minutes.
''We tested that [with audiences], and it did not test as well as the longer version, which was Sam's cut.
''I think we went through four or five more test screenings, and each time the score got lower and lower, and we got more depressed.''
Composer Danny Elfman even threatened to take his name off the movie in protest.
However, just hours before the final cut was set to be delivered, Universal had settled on Smith's shorter cut, leaving the team disgruntled.
Tapert added: ''I don't mind saying this now, and Sam will probably be unhappy, but the studio said, 'There is nothing we can do to save this picture. Let's lock it [Smith cut approved].'
''So we locked the picture on Friday night at 5 p.m. We were incredibly disheartened and dispirited. And Sam's present editor, a guy by the name of Bob Murawski, said, 'There is a much better movie than what we are locking right now.'
''So, the decision was made that we would re-edit the movie. We spent 48 hours basically re-cutting the entire movie, restoring things we thought were important.
''We added nine minutes back in, things we really liked that the preview audiences would recoil from, but that was what it was meant to do. We locked it -- and didn't tell anybody.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Ignoring everything that made the 1982 ghost-horror classic so iconic, this remake merely feels like...
Remaking an iconic classic is dangerous business, even if the original filmmakers are on board...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
Watch the trailer for Drag me To HellChristine Brown has a very good life, she's...
I suppose, if anything, the fact that there is a new vampire flick out every...
Did Batman & Robin teach us nothing?Universally considered the worst superhero sequel ever, Joel Schumacher's...
Columbia Pictures' Spider-ManT 3 reunites the cast and filmmakers from the first two blockbuster adventures...
With the first two Sam Rami directed Spiderman movies having put Spiderman, one of Marvel...
I am sad to report that Boogeyman is not another biopic. It's not even clear...