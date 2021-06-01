Sam Neill is puzzled by his role as an Asgardian actor in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and described the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a "complete mystery" to him.
Sam Neill is puzzled by his role in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' because he doesn't understand the Marvel characters.
The 73-year-old actor returns to the franchise with a brief appearance as an Asgardian performer playing Thor's father Odin but finds the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be a "complete mystery".
Sam – who also featured in the same role during 'Thor: Ragnarok' – told Australian radio station Nova: "I've never understood any of the 'Thor' films, in fact the whole Marvel universe is a complete mystery to me.
"I mean I was standing beside Jenny Morris (on the set of 'Thor: Ragnarok') and I said, 'Do you know what planet we're on?' To be honest, I was completely baffled.
"I came back and I was baffled again, I did my bit, I don't know who is playing who exactly because they are sort of swapping roles."
Neill will be joined in the flick by Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy who will play Asgardian versions of Loki, Thor and Hela respectively in a nod to the scene featured in 'Thor: Ragnarok'.
Russell Crowe is also set to make an appearance in the movie as Zeus after he was spotted during the shoot with other cast members.
The 'Gladiator' star said: "Now, I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios ... and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus in 'Thor 4'.
"It's my last day of Zeus-ing about."
The fourth movie in the 'Thor' franchise sees Chris Hemsworth return to the title role and Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster. Christian Bale and Chris Pratt will also feature as Gorr the God Butcher and Peter Quill/Star-Lord respectively.
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
Every working day for the last ten years, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley has gotten the...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
Just how far can human scientific advancements go? That's the question in this intense story...
Tommy Morris is an expert golfer who learned the sport from his father; the greens-keeper...
With a darkly serious theme and a corny rom-com filmmaking approach, this film never quite...
Martin Sharp is a disgraced TV presenter whose ambitions and family have been destroyed by...
You know not to expect something deep and meaningful when a movie stars Stallone and...
Tommy Shelby is the ruthless and dangerous leader of Birmingham's Peaky Blinders gang; a group...
Ray Breslin is an expert in structural-security and has been able to break out of...
When John Hammond of genetic engineering company InGen manages to clone dinosaurs from prehistoric DNA...