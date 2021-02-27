Sam Neill never had any "ambitions" to be an actor, as he originally used acting as a form of speech therapy to overcome his stutter.
Sam Neill never wanted to become an actor.
The 'Jurassic Park' star has had an impressive 50-year career on the big screen but he never intended to become an actor, as he initially thought acting was a form of therapy.
Speaking on the 'WTF with Marc Maron' podcast, he quipped: "I have no ambitions as an actor - never have. Every time I get a job, I'm completely astonished. Who are these fools that want to employ me? Harrison Ford's turned them down. Everybody's turned them down. I'm number 27 on the list."
The 73-year-old actor first began acting to help him to overcome his stutter as he found his confidence on the stage.
He explained: "I didn't really mean to. I never imagined I'd get into acting as a career. I knew I loved acting and I started school in it and it was therapeutic.
"I underscore that as I really don't like drama as therapy, but it was therapeutic for me as I had a really bad stammer as a child. I stuttered very badly and I hardly spoke for 14 years until I gradually got some confidence as an adolescent.
"I realised on stage I could speak clearly and that gave me the courage to talk to people and talk to adults."
Sam eventually found his way into the movie business by appearing in some of his friend's short films.
He said: "I would moonlight in one or two of my friend's little films. A guy called Roger Donaldson spotted me in one of those films and cast me in the lead in the first colour feature film ever made in New Zealand.
"Someone saw me in that film and asked me to come to Australia and act in a film called 'My Brilliant Career' opposite Judy Davis. For the first time in my life, people said, 'You're actually quite good.' Then I started making a good living as an actor and that took me to England and points beyond."
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Every working day for the last ten years, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley has gotten the...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
Just how far can human scientific advancements go? That's the question in this intense story...
Tommy Morris is an expert golfer who learned the sport from his father; the greens-keeper...
With a darkly serious theme and a corny rom-com filmmaking approach, this film never quite...
Martin Sharp is a disgraced TV presenter whose ambitions and family have been destroyed by...
You know not to expect something deep and meaningful when a movie stars Stallone and...
Tommy Shelby is the ruthless and dangerous leader of Birmingham's Peaky Blinders gang; a group...
Ray Breslin is an expert in structural-security and has been able to break out of...
When John Hammond of genetic engineering company InGen manages to clone dinosaurs from prehistoric DNA...