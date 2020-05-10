Plans to make an 'Extraction' sequel are dependent on the reaction of fans, according to director Sam Hargrave.

The filmmaker joined forces with Chris Hemsworth to make the new action-thriller movie for Netflix, and Sam has admitted he's open to making a sequel, depending on how his movie is received.

He said: ''Is it a franchise? Is it all these things? Who knows until the movie comes out and the audience responds. They'll be the ones who decide. But it was talked about.''

The movie tells the story of a black ops mercenary who must rescue an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son.

And Joe Russo - who helped to produce the project - admitted Netflix has been hugely supportive of the movie.

He told Collider: ''[Netflix was] very happy with the film and very supportive of it. They've been phenomenal to work with.

''Certainly, when you find an interesting character and an interesting world to explore with a great director, you're going to want to continue to explore it. My brother and I love franchise filmmaking, we love serialised storytelling.

''I just think you can do interesting things with characters as you progress their story. You're limited by two hours, you can only say so much, it's a very specific craft.

''When you expand the amount of time you put that character onscreen, you can make other choices with them. So, it would be exciting at hell to go back to work on a second film in that series.''