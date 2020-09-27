Actor Sam Claflin has been messaging singer Una Healy on a dating app, after the pair matched with each other.
The 34-year-old actor and the Saturdays singer reportedly matched on an unnamed celebrity dating app, and insiders say the pair have been exchanging flirty messages as they wait for the right time to meet up for a date.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Una and Sam have a lot in common. They've been messaging quite a bit and are hoping to meet up for a date when they can align their schedules.''
The news comes after Una, 38, divorced her former husband Ben Foden - with whom she has Aoife, eight, and Tadhg, five - in 2018 after four years of marriage.
Sam has also been married once before to actress Laura Haddock - whom he split from in August 2019 - and also has two children, four-year-old Pip and two-year-old Margot, with her.
The 'Hunger Games' star announced at the time of their split: ''Laura and I have decided to legally separate. We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst we continue to raise our family together.
''We won't be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time.
''Both of us x. (sic)''
Since ending their marriage, 35-year-old Laura has struck up a romance with Tom Rhys-Harries, whom she met on the set of Netflix series 'White Lines', where they played siblings Zoe and Axel Collins.
And Una's ex Ben has since found love again, as he tie the knot with his new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith on the same day his divorce from Una was granted.
Admitting the move wasn't ''very respectful'', he said recently: ''I hold my hands up and say, it was wrong. My final decree didn't even come through until the morning of us getting married. People will say I wasn't very respectful in what I did, getting married to Jackie very quickly, but you can't help the heart and we've got past it.''
