Salma Hayek would love to turn his daughter's tales into movies and has revealed Valentina looks set to follow in her footsteps in the film industry.
Salma Hayek wants to make movies based on her 12-year-old daughter's stories.
The 'Roads Not Taken' star admitted young Valentina - who she has with husband Francois-Henri Pinault - longs to follow her into the movie business and she believes her offspring has the talent to succeed in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera.
She gushed: ''She has so many talents.
''She draws, she wants to shoot movies - both as a director and as the lead - and she writes great pieces.
''Sometimes when I read her work, I have an urge to produce these stories.
''But she tells me that she will do it by herself when she's older.
''I don't know what's coming next for her but it seems that she has a lot of ways to go.''
While Salma, 53, is confident in her daughter's abilities, she's worried about what will happen to Valentina when she gets older, as she has yet to come up against any barriers in her life.
Salma admitted: ''Valentina has always done what she wanted, I've never made her do anything and this means she hasn't yet learned how to oppose pressure, how to overcome obstacles.
''I know by experience that only the overcoming of some difficulties can lead you in the right direction.''
In her own life, the 'Frida' star is happy with the choices she's made and has no regrets.
She added to HELLO! magazine: ''You shouldn't live in dreams about what you could have been doing, you shouldn't be disappointed in life or blame yourself because something did or didn't happen.
''And you should never look at others and compare your life to theirs.
''Life is simple you just walk the road the world opens in front of you and try to be the best version of yourself.
''Maybe the roads I've taken weren't the wisest ones but I've always liked to experiment and not plan.
''And this quality I think has brought me to where I'm standing now.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Happily ever after wasn't always the way fairy tales turned out. Sometimes Princesses, Kings, Queens...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
A relentless onslaught of violent action, this movie is notable mainly because there's a woman...
Everly is a skilled female assassin for her ruthless ex boyfriend Taiko's mob, but finds...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...