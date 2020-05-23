Salma Hayek wants to make movies based on her 12-year-old daughter's stories.

The 'Roads Not Taken' star admitted young Valentina - who she has with husband Francois-Henri Pinault - longs to follow her into the movie business and she believes her offspring has the talent to succeed in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera.

She gushed: ''She has so many talents.

''She draws, she wants to shoot movies - both as a director and as the lead - and she writes great pieces.

''Sometimes when I read her work, I have an urge to produce these stories.

''But she tells me that she will do it by herself when she's older.

''I don't know what's coming next for her but it seems that she has a lot of ways to go.''

While Salma, 53, is confident in her daughter's abilities, she's worried about what will happen to Valentina when she gets older, as she has yet to come up against any barriers in her life.

Salma admitted: ''Valentina has always done what she wanted, I've never made her do anything and this means she hasn't yet learned how to oppose pressure, how to overcome obstacles.

''I know by experience that only the overcoming of some difficulties can lead you in the right direction.''

In her own life, the 'Frida' star is happy with the choices she's made and has no regrets.

She added to HELLO! magazine: ''You shouldn't live in dreams about what you could have been doing, you shouldn't be disappointed in life or blame yourself because something did or didn't happen.

''And you should never look at others and compare your life to theirs.

''Life is simple you just walk the road the world opens in front of you and try to be the best version of yourself.

''Maybe the roads I've taken weren't the wisest ones but I've always liked to experiment and not plan.

''And this quality I think has brought me to where I'm standing now.''