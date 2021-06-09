Salma Hayek uses meditation to help her let go of the pressures that Hollywood puts on her to maintain her body image.
Salma Hayek uses meditation to be comfortable with her body.
The 54-year-old actress recently put on weight for her performance in 'House of Gucci' and, although it is taking longer for her to lose the extra pounds, meditation has helped her to let go of the pressure that Hollywood puts on her to maintain an ideal body size.
She told InStyle: "I've lost very little. You go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it. [Because of the pressures of] what's expected for a woman who people consider good-looking. As you get older, you're expected not to age.
"[Given] how much mileage I put on my body and how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body has been incredibly generous. I don't think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I'm not doing too badly. And I attribute all of this to meditation."
The 'Frida' star began her journey with meditation in her 30s after experiencing lower back pain but it has since helped her to accept her body in a "different way".
She added: "It makes you experience your body with a lightness that's really delicious and satisfying. With the breathing and the going inside, you explore your body in a different way, and you learn not to go crazy with the expectations."
Meanwhile, Salma - who married Francois-Henri Pinault in 2009 - joked she "landed" the chairman and CEO of French luxury goods firm Kering as she "doesn't care" about fashion.
She said of her other half: "We understand each other really well. "I'm lucky, and it makes my life easier, but it was never a priority for me. "One friend said, 'I cannot believe that out of all of us, the one who cares the least about fashion is the one who landed that guy!' So I told my husband this. He laughed and said, 'That's why you landed me.'"
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Happily ever after wasn't always the way fairy tales turned out. Sometimes Princesses, Kings, Queens...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
A relentless onslaught of violent action, this movie is notable mainly because there's a woman...
Everly is a skilled female assassin for her ruthless ex boyfriend Taiko's mob, but finds...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...