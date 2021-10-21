Salma Hayek had given up hope of landing a role as a superhero, but after nabbing the part in 'Eternals', she believes "everything is possible".
Salma Hayek says it was "very humbling" landing a role as a superhero in her 50s.
The 'Eternals' star - who plays spiritual leader Ajak in the Marvel film - had dreamt her whole career of landing such a role in a "big blockbuster" and had given up until director Chloe Zhao approached her for the movie.
Speaking at a press conference for the flick, she said: "You fight for it in your 20s, in your 30s.
"And in your 40s, you go 'Screw that, they don't get it. You know, they don't give me squat. I would have been great. You know the art films! I would have been a great superhero, [but] they didn't see it. Screw them, we'll go do something else. Let's have a baby.' And they don't, they didn't see her. And you give up. It's very humbling when in the middle of your 50s, a brilliant director gives you the opportunity to do something that comes from a deep place, that it's also a big blockbuster. I was wrong. Everything is possible. And, it's such a humbling sensation."
The 55-year-old 'Frida' star wasn't keen to even audition for 'Eternals' because she figured she'd just be playing an extra or "the old prostitute" but she snapped at the chance when she found out the filmmaker was involved.
Salma recently recalled: "I said, 'Forget it.' I said, 'God knows what kind of grandmother they want me to play.' I'm used to being told I'm going to be the extra or the old prostitute. And then they said the director was Chloé Zhao, and I said, 'Okay! Let's have the meeting!'"
The Mexican-American star had also recently admitted she feels lucky to be in such a diverse Marvel movie, which also stars Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, the first openly gay superhero in a Marvel movie, as well as Lauren Ridloff, who plays deaf superhero Makkari.
She said: "I love it that I'm in the one Marvel movie that is completely diverse and very different than all the other ones."
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Happily ever after wasn't always the way fairy tales turned out. Sometimes Princesses, Kings, Queens...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
A relentless onslaught of violent action, this movie is notable mainly because there's a woman...
Everly is a skilled female assassin for her ruthless ex boyfriend Taiko's mob, but finds...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...