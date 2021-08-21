Salma Hayek has confessed she didn't want a role in Marvel's 'Eternals' at first because she thought she'd be playing an "extra" or the "old prostitute".
Salma Hayek didn't want a role in Marvel's new movie 'Eternals' at first.
The actress - who plays spiritual leader Ajak in the film - wasn't keen to even audition for the upcoming hotly-anticipated movie because she figured she'd just be playing an extra or "the old prostitute" but she snapped at the chance when she found out Chloé Zhao was involved.
She recalled to Entertainment Weekly: "I said, 'Forget it.' I said, 'God knows what kind of grandmother they want me to play.' I'm used to being told I'm going to be the extra or the old prostitute. And then they said the director was Chloé Zhao, and I said, 'Okay! Let's have the meeting!'"
Meanwhile, Zhao revealed she signed up for the latest Marvel movie because she loved how "diverse" the cast was.
The filmmaker said: "That really impressed me, how diverse the cast was [in early drafts]. Not just in terms of gender, race, age, but overall, I could see the desire to reflect the world that we live in, as much as possible.
"That is great, but what was most important to me was actually to be able to tell a story and to craft characters to be as individual as possible, and to really showcase what's underneath the surface of what they look like and what they represent. These are unique, flawed, and complicated individuals, just like you and I. That's what drew me to these actors. That's what drew me to the story of each of the characters."
Salma had recently admitted she feels lucky to be in such a diverse Marvel movie, which also stars Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, the first openly gay superhero in a Marvel movie, as well as Lauren Ridloff - who plays deaf superhero Makkari.
She said: "I love it that I'm in the one Marvel movie that is completely diverse and very different than all the other ones."
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Happily ever after wasn't always the way fairy tales turned out. Sometimes Princesses, Kings, Queens...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
A relentless onslaught of violent action, this movie is notable mainly because there's a woman...
Everly is a skilled female assassin for her ruthless ex boyfriend Taiko's mob, but finds...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...