'Off The Rails' actress Sally Phillips is pleased the "banter" feels "so natural" in the film.
Sally Phillips thinks ‘Off The Rails’ is full of “natural banter”.
The 51-year-old actress and her co-stars Jenny Seagrove, Elizabeth Dormer-Phillips and the late Kelly Preston were encouraged by director Jules Williamson to improvise their dialogue and she thinks that makes the friendship they show on screen seem more believable.
Sally told Yours magazine: “We improvised a lot and were able to add to the script.
“So the banter is real and sounds so natural.”
The movie follows friends Lizzie (Phillips), Kate (Seagrove) and Cassie (Preston) as they reunite in their 50s to travel across Europe, the same trip they took when they were 18 and are joined by Maddie (Dormer-Phillips), the teenage daughter of their fourth pal, who tragically died of cancer.
And the plot is based on the real-life exploits of the director.
Sally said: “Jules was one of three old friends who really did recreate their teenage inter-railing adventure.
“And they really did take the 18-year-old daughter of their friend who had passed away.”
Sally – who has sons Ollie, 16, Luke, 13, and Tomas, nine, with ex-husband Andrew Bermejo - had “a blast” making the movie.
She added: “It was a blast. When you’re on location, a close family feeling develops.
“You’re all in the same hotel, have breakfast and dinner together, go sightseeing together on days off.
“You just don’t get that kind of camaraderie when you’re filming in London and you go home every night.
“I took [my sons] on location to Majorca with me and we had an absolutely brilliant time.
“It was one of those jobs where you create real friendships and relationships. Whether the film sinks or swims, it was worth it just for that.”
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
An unusually intelligent black comedy, this British independent film takes the audience on a road...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
In a world where the undead are waiting around every corner to tear you limb...