According to Sally Hawkins, she had an “awful” audition for the ‘Harry Potter’ movies.
Sally Hawkins had an “awful” audition for the ‘Harry Potter’ movies.
The ‘Shape of Water’ actress admitted she was very “nervous” before her try-out with the director and ultimately she wasn’t “right” for the unspecified role.
Asked why she never appeared in the wizarding franchise when so many other British actors did, she said: “I auditioned for one and I was really awful in the audition, really bad. I think I was just nervous.
“I wasn’t right, I think. I’m holding onto that - I wasn’t right.
“It was with a really, really good director, who I adore. The gentlest soul.
“But yes, I’d have been there like a shot.”
By contrast, the 44-year-old star had a fantastic experience working with director Guillermo del Toro for the award-winning movie ‘The Shape of Water’.
The London-born actress told Total Film magazine: “He’s proper. He’s an artist.
“He literally wants to make, with his hands, the creatures.
“I was in Los Angeles doing prep work because I’m insane and I go there months before and I had the opportunity to visit these studios.
“He said, ‘Come along, I’m going to see the monster for the first time.’
“I will never forget that – he would just literally take a pen and go, ‘No, no, no, do this. And then do a bit more of this and a bit more of that.’
“And he’d be redoing it on the computer and then we’d go and see it in situ.
“They’d have this life-sized model of the monster. No, not the monster. It was this fish god.”
We spoke to The Corrs' frontwoman about her festive new release.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The first Paddington movie in 2014 is already such a beloved classic that it's hard...
It's 1963 and Elisa (Sally Hawkins) has spent her life trying to be as normal...
Since being adopted into the Brown family, Paddington bear is now a big part of...
Maud is a young folk artist suffering from rheumatoid arthritis but who loves nothing better...
With a gentle current of comedy, this relaxed British drama finds some cleverly involving ways...
Nathan (Asa Butterfield) is different. He has an amazing way with numbers - something which...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
For a blockbuster about gigantic radioactive monsters, this is a remarkably humane movie. But then...
Joe Brody and his wife Sandra are working at a nuclear power plant when disaster...
After his acclaimed drama Submarine, actor-turned-filmmaker Richard Ayoade applies his considerable visual skills to this...