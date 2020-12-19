Sally Hawkins had an “awful” audition for the ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

The ‘Shape of Water’ actress admitted she was very “nervous” before her try-out with the director and ultimately she wasn’t “right” for the unspecified role.

Asked why she never appeared in the wizarding franchise when so many other British actors did, she said: “I auditioned for one and I was really awful in the audition, really bad. I think I was just nervous.

“I wasn’t right, I think. I’m holding onto that - I wasn’t right.

“It was with a really, really good director, who I adore. The gentlest soul.

“But yes, I’d have been there like a shot.”

By contrast, the 44-year-old star had a fantastic experience working with director Guillermo del Toro for the award-winning movie ‘The Shape of Water’.

The London-born actress told Total Film magazine: “He’s proper. He’s an artist.

“He literally wants to make, with his hands, the creatures.

“I was in Los Angeles doing prep work because I’m insane and I go there months before and I had the opportunity to visit these studios.

“He said, ‘Come along, I’m going to see the monster for the first time.’

“I will never forget that – he would just literally take a pen and go, ‘No, no, no, do this. And then do a bit more of this and a bit more of that.’

“And he’d be redoing it on the computer and then we’d go and see it in situ.

“They’d have this life-sized model of the monster. No, not the monster. It was this fish god.”