Sacha Baron Cohen has no plans to play Borat on screen again.

The 49-year-old comedian has explained that he only reprised his role as the titular Kazakh reporter Borat Sagdiyev for last year's 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' because of Donald Trump and he’s now retired the character.

In the movie, Sacha disguises himself by dressing up as the former President of the United States to gain entry to the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Borat was there to offer up his daughter to Vice President Mike Pence for the scene in the film.

He told Variety magazine: “I brought Borat out because of Trump. There was a purpose to this movie, and I don’t really see the purpose to doing it again.

“So yeah, he’s locked away in the cupboard.”

The 'Brothers Grimsby' actor previously revealed that he feared for his life when he turned up to a gun-rights rally whilst filming the sequel to 2006's 'Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan', while he spent five hours in the toilets dressed as Trump.

And Sacha admitted he thought he was "mad" to put himself through all of that.

He told the publication: “There were moments in making this movie where I thought, why the hell am I doing this?

“This is illogical. You think, am I mad? Have I got something deeply wrong with me?”

The Golden Globe-winner also previously recalled how "terrified" he was when he went through security to enter the conference and made up he had a pacemaker when he set off the beepers.

He said: "I was terrified, obviously, the moment they touch my body — it's a fat suit.

"So I wouldn't have been allowed in."

The beep went off again lower down, but fortunately the security staff assumed it was the wire to the pacemaker.

He continued: "He said, 'Well, what's that?' And I didn't know what to say, and he said, 'Well, hold on, it's the wire to the pacemaker, yeah?' And I go, 'Yeah, yeah, of course.' And he let me in."