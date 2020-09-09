Sacha Baron Cohen has secretly shot 'Borat 2', according to a report from Collider.
'Borat 2' is reportedly in the works.
According to Collider, Sacha Baron Cohen has secretly shot a sequel to the 2006 comedy mockumentary 'Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan' and has even screened the project to members of the film industry.
Plot details are currently vague, but Kazakh TV journalist Borat Sagdiyev is no longer unknown outside of his home country and now considers himself to be a big star and decides to go ''undercover'' to interview people.
A source has described the film as ''Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen''.
Sacha has been seen on social media filming in costume although it is unknown if Larry Charles and Jay Roach, who directed and produced the original movie respectively, are involved in this effort.
It is also unclear which studio will be distributing the movie. The first film was backed by 20th Century Fox, but studio is now owned by Disney who historically have not backed adult comedies.
Since finding success, Sacha has had to go to more ''extreme'' lengths not to be recognised when making his mockumentary comedy films and TV shows.
The 47-year-old actor - whose other alter egos include Ali G and Bruno Gehard - explained that shooting TV series 'Who Is America?' made him realise he ''had to do more extreme stuff'' as people started to recognise his face, so he turned to makeup and special effects designer Tony Gardner.
Cohen explained: ''I went to him: 'Do you think you could create prosthetics good enough that they would exist in the real world? Because I can't be touched for three hours.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind return in this hilarious sequel to...