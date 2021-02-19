Sacha Baron Cohen says 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' was the "hardest movie to make".

The 49-year-old actor reprised his role as Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev in the comedy sequel and feels that it was one of the riskiest films ever made with the cast and crew going to extreme measures – such as joining far-right conspiracy theorists at a rally with the star posing as a country singer.

Sacha said: "It was the hardest movie to make that I've ever heard about. Maybe apart from 'Fitzcarraldo'.

"The director was taking risks very few directors in the history of film have taken: being chased by an angry mob, armed to the teeth. When people are triggered in a crowd, certain things can happen they wouldn't do individually."

Sacha also recalled how he had a panic attack one morning as he stayed with two Donald Trump-supporting conspiracy theorists as he worried they would expose him.

He told The Guardian newspaper: "It was 6am and I started pacing around my room, thinking, how am I going to keep in character? They're going to see through me. It was bloody terrifying."

The 'Trial of the Chicago 7' star admits that his risk-taking roles make him fear for his safety.

He said: "I've had threats since 'Ali G' and in my experience publicising them only does one thing: lead to more threats. We are in a very violent time. If you're protesting against racism, you're going to upset some racists."

Sacha also opened about his 2016 scripted comedy-action movie 'Grimsby' being a box-office failure and admits that he felt "liberated" from having to make films that had to do well with audiences.

He explained: "Any flop is difficult. But in retrospect, the experience was fantastic. I was on the trajectory of a comedy movie star in Hollywood where you make a certain amount of movies that have to do well at the box office. The great thing about having a complete bomb was being liberated from that."