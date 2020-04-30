Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have joined forces with Salesforce Chief Executive Marc Benioff and media company DMGT to send a plane load of PPE to London's Heathrow airport from China.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have helped to send 20 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers in the UK.
The 48-year-old actor - who was born in London - and his 44-year-old wife, whose parents are British, joined forces with Salesforce Chief Executive Marc Benioff and media company DMGT to send a plane load of supplies to London's Heathrow airport from China.
The shipment of 50,000 coveralls and 100,000 masks will be distributed to frontline NHS workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Sacha wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (29.04.20): ''Isla and I are so happy to have such persistent and generous partners in getting this done. Businesses please follow and get PPE in through #ProjectHope in the US and #MailForce in the UK.''
Saleforce CEO Marc added: ''A partnership between Salesforce, @dmgtplc & @SachaBaronCohen just landed a plane in London Heathrow with @British_Airways full of PPE to protect @NHSuk doctors & nurses on the front line. Thank you Lord Rothermere for your leadership.''
Isla shared Sacha's and Marc's tweets on Instagram and wrote: ''Governments are finding it hard to get PPE. But we found that for businesses, or those who are lucky enough to afford to help, these two charities #ProjectHope and #MailForce have been amazing at getting protective clothing to hero healthcare workers in England and America.''
Isla and Sacha currently live in Los Angeles with their three children - daughters Olive, 12, and Elula, eight, and son Montgomery, four - and their donation will also see PPE flown in to help US frontline workers, through Project Hope.
Other celebrities who have been helping with the coronavirus relief efforts include Rihanna, who has donated over $8 million dollars to various causes during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Charlize Theron's The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, has partnered with CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) to launch Together For Her, an initiative to raise money and help those left vulnerable due to gender-based violence during the current global pandemic.
George and Amal Clooney have donated $1 million to be split between six causes including NHS charities and the relief effort in Lombardy, Italy.
