'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' has received three nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The mockumentary comedy film that saw Sacha Baron Cohen reprise the role of Borat has been nominated for Best Movie, Breakthrough Performance, and Best Duo, for Sacha and Maria Bakalova, ahead of the ceremony in Los Angeles in May.

Elsewhere, 'Judas and the Black Messiah' has garnered two nominations, while Chadwick Boseman - who passed away in August, at the age of 43 - has been given a posthumous nomination for his performance in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

However, the late film star faces competition for the coveted accolade from the likes of Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya.

In the TV categories, 'WandaVision' has received five nominations.

The Disney+ series - which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany - leads the overall list of nominees, having received nods in the Best Show, Best Hero, Best Performance In A Show, Best Villain and Best Fight categories.

'Emily in Paris', 'RuPaul's Drag Race', and 'The Boys' have all received three nominations.

'Emily in Paris' - the Netflix series that stars Lily Collins - has been nominated in the Best Show, Best Kiss, and Breakthrough Performance categories, while 'RuPaul's Drag Race' is competing in the categories of Best Reality Cast, Best Competition Series and Best Host.

The UK edition of the show - 'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' - is also in contention to win the Best International Reality Series gong.

However, the hit TV show is set to face competition for the accolade from 'Love Island', 'Acapulco Shore', and 'Geordie Shore'.

The Movie & TV Awards are being held over two nights, with May 16 being set aside for the Movie & TV Awards telecast, while the following day will see the inaugural Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which is more geared towards reality shows.

Fan voting for the awards is now open at vote.mtv.com and it will remain open until April 30.

Full list of nominees:

BEST MOVIE:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW:

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE:

Carey Mulligan:

Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman:

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya:

Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen:

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya:

Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW:

Anya Taylor-Joy:

The Queen's Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen:

WandaVision

Elliot Page:

The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin:

The Crown

Michaela Coel:

I May Destroy You

BEST HERO:

Anthony Mackie:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot:

Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid:

The Boys

Pedro Pascal:

The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris:

WandaVision

BEST KISS:

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline:

Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh:

Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo:

Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison:

Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor:

Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE:

Annie Murphy:

Schitt's Creek

Eric Andre:

Bad Trip

Issa Rae:

Insecure

Jason Sudeikis:

Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones:

Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN:

Aya Cash:

The Boys

Ewan McGregor:

Birds of Prey

Giancarlo Esposito:

The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn:

WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult:

The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE:

Antonia Gentry:

Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park:

Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Paul Mescal:

Normal People

Regé-Jean Page:

Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT:

Final Funhouse Fight:

Birds of Prey

Finale House Fight:

Cobra Kai

Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront:

The Boys

Wanda vs. Agatha:

WandaVision

Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf:

Zack Snyder's Justice League

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE:

Elisabeth Moss:

The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett:

Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown: B

Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti:

Scripted The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn:

Freaky

BEST DUO:

Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo:

Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda:

The Mandalorian

Lily Collins & Ashley Park:

Emily in Paris

Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW:

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire Unscripted

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST DATING SHOW:

90 Day Fiancee

Ex On The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette

BEST REALITY CAST:

90 Day Fiancee

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES:

Legendary

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW:

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES:

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW:

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW:

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out

Ridiculousness

BEST HOST:

Nicole Byer:

Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek:

Ridiculousness

RuPaul:

RuPaul's Drag Race

T.J. Lavin:

The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish:

Kids Say the Darndest Things

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR:

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D'Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES:

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

BEST FIGHT:

Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn:

Selling Sunset

Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice:

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman:

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian:

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

West Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson:

Legendary

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES:

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island

¡Nailed it! México

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK