The 'Borat' sequel is being released on Amazon.



The movie, which has the full title of 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan', will launch on Amazon Prime on October 23.



Sacha Baron Cohen is set to reprise his role as Kazakh TV journalist Borat Sagdiyev and was the first movie made during the COVID-19 shutdown.



The 48-year-old actor and crew members flew to various parts of the US and internationally to shoot the film. Sources suggest that Sacha risked his life multiple times for the project and had to wear a bulletproof vest on two separate filming days.



Baron Cohen was determined to have the flick finished by the US Presidential Election on November 3 and studio backers Disney decided that the streaming service was the best way to make it widely available to viewers before the vote.



The trailer pokes fun at US President Donald Trump and also references the coronavirus pandemic. The poster features Borat wearing his infamous mankini fashioned out of a face mask.



It is suggested that the movie will feature cameos from political figures such as US Vice President Mike Pence. He is seen interrupting a speech from the politician in a Trump mask and staying with Republican voters who teach him about the COVID-19 crisis.



The sequel to the 2006 comedy mockumentary 'Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan' was only revealed for the first time last month.