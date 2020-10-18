Sacha Baron Cohen says 'Borat 2' exposes the "dangerous slide to authoritarianism".

The 49-year-old comedy star has returned to the Borat character for a new movie, and he's teased what fans can expect from 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'.

Sacha - who released the original movie, 'Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan', in 2006 - said: "In 2005, you needed a character like Borat who was misogynist, racist, anti-Semitic to get people to reveal their inner prejudices. Now those inner prejudices are overt. Racists are proud of being racists.

"My aim here was not to expose racism and anti-Semitism. The aim is to make people laugh, but we reveal the dangerous slide to authoritarianism."

During the new movie, Sacha dressed up as Donald Trump to infiltrate the Conservative Political Action Conference.

However, his plan ended up unravelling in dramatic style.

He told the New York Times newspaper: "I ended up hiding in the bathroom, listening to conservative men go to the toilet for five hours until I broke into the room. We were surrounded by Secret Service and police and internal security."

Despite the challenges he faced, Sacha also managed to remain in character throughout the movie's shoot.

The comedy star shared: "I lived in character for five days in this lockdown house. I was waking up, having breakfast, lunch, dinner, going to sleep as Borat when I lived in a house with these two conspiracy theorists. You can’t have a moment out of character."