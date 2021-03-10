Sabrina Carpenter doesn't "give a cow" if her music career fails - as she's a "legend" anyway by relation, as her aunt is Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson in 'The Simpsons'.
Sabrina Carpenter doesn't "give a cow" if her music career fails - as she's a "legend" anyway.
The 'On My Way' hitmaker's aunt is Nancy Cartwright - who voices the character of Bart Simpson on 'The Simpsons' - and Sabrina has quipped that she is a legend anyway "by relation" so even if her music didn't quite work out how she planned, she'd always have the famous link.
Speaking to Capital FM about her famous relative, she said: "By relation, I am also a legend. My whole life, that was the coolest thing in the world to me. I wasn't even allowed to watch the show until I was a little bit older. It was always really cool growing up when she would pull out the Bart voice when we were at a restaurant and we couldn't get a table or something."
Meanwhile, Sabrina previously revealed it can take her just three hours to write songs sometimes.
Speaking about the process, she said: "We sit in a room, bang on instruments, and then we just talk. At some point, a song is made in 12 hours - sometimes in less, like three hours."
As well as a single, Sabrina is also an actress and has starred in a series of Netflix shows as well as on Broadway, where she appeared in the stage adaptation of 'Mean Girls' but as well as all her other projects, she has vowed to continue with music and promises more is on its way.
She said: "Having Short History out right now is surreal because it's a project that’s been a little baby of mine for so long. My fans haven’t seen this side of me, which is really, really exciting. I have Work It on Netflix coming out this summer. And then Clouds which is going to be out on Disney Plus this fall. Both projects I'm in love with and excited for everyone to see. And then I guess, more and more music coming your way. But also I’m just going to be sitting in bed and sleeping as much as I can until this is over."
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
Following the mysterious death of his girlfriend, Merrin Williams (Juno Temple), Ig Perrish (Daniel Redcliffe)...
Following the vicious rape and murder of his girlfriend Merrin Williams, Ig Perrish goes on...