Ryan Seacrest thinks he needs to ''grow up'' and find a work-life balance.

The 'American Idol' presenter - who is in a relationship with Shayna Taylor - loves working in live television but thinks his dedication to his career could be one of the reasons why he has never married as he's always either at work or feeling ''drained''.

Recalling his busiest working time, he said: ''There were five daily responsibilities.

''You lose the balance and you are drained by the end of every day and you've gotta go do it again the next day.

''So that's always been a tough struggle. I mean, maybe it's perhaps why I'm not married now. So thank you for this therapy!

''I do have to grow up a little bit and realise that there needs to be a work-life balance.''

The 45-year-old star thinks he is a ''better'' broadcaster on a live show than on something that has been pre-recorded.

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's 'Awards Chatter' podcast, he said: ''For me, there is a rush and a pace to live broadcasting that is just not there on tape. I'm actually not that good on tape. I think I'm a little bit better live than on tape. I don't know, maybe I just relax too much.''

Ryan has always loved having an audience and his ambitions grew and grew after he landed his job on 'American Idol'.

He said: ''I always wanted it, I never had it and I couldn't believe I got it.

''I wanted to have a touch-point to an audience at every part of the day.

''So that would be wake up and drive in; that would be a primetime TV show; that would be a cable TV show; that would be an award show.

''My model was to always have a connection with the audience, no matter what time of day or day of the week.''