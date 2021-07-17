Ryan Reynolds says 'Free Guy' was repeatedly delayed so audiences could enjoy the "communal experience" of watching the film in the cinema.
Ryan Reynolds wanted audiences to enjoy the "communal experience" of cinema when watching 'Free Guy'.
The 44-year-old actor plays the lead role in the new sci-fi action comedy flick, which is finally set for release next month after being delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Ryan hopes the masses can take in the movie.
In an interview with Total Film magazine, he said: "I know how different a movie is when you watch it on a big screen with 100 other people, or 200, or 300, or 400, or 500 other people. It's like nothing else.
"That communal experience is so important to people. And I know coming out of this crazy 2020 and certainly part of 2021 – I, for one, am craving that communal experience again."
The 'Deadpool' star accepts that it was a "gamble" to keep delaying the film – which also stars Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi - but noted how the entire industry was affected by the global health crisis.
Ryan said: "Did it feel a gamble to wait? Yeah. But every single movie out there, big or small, was shifting in some way. Yeah, certainly, I worried about that.
"But also, at a certain point, you're like, 'I just want people to see the movie.' The movie makes you feel good.
"I want people to experience that, because it's been a crazy f***ing half-decade. Let's have some fun. Let's enjoy ourselves!"
Ryan believes that Shawn Levy's new flick, which tells the story of a man who finds out that he is a non-playable character in a video game, has elements of some of his favourite childhood films such as 'Back To The Future'.
He said: "I felt like the movie was just a fastball of joy. I wanted to feel something like I felt when I watched 'Back To The Future' as a kid. And it felt like it had those Amblin tones infused into it, which I was weaned on.
"I felt like this touched on something optimistic. It was funny and fun, and didn't leave me feeling cynical in any way."
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
The honest and raw intensity that Fitch has captured on her latest releases is incredible, especially when stripped back and exposed, as they are on...
After the phenomenal success of their previous album, 'Californication', it was hard to imagine that Red Hot Chili Peppers would surpass that, or...
Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'.
Madrid's Mike Walsh has already been heard 'PICKINGFIGHTS' in May before he took us for a 'RIDE' in June (even though he confesses to not liking...
In between trying to harness the power of social media algorithms to their best effect Cardiff's Stereo Club are busy preparing for a year of new...
Would you name your children after Metallica, Pantera or Slayer?
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...