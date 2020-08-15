Ryan Reynolds has urged young people in his birthplace of British Columbia, Canada to stop partying ''so they don't kill his mum'' by spreading coronavirus.
The 'Deadpool' star left a humorous message on his Twitter page warning ''young folks'' to appreciate the risks of the coronavirus pandemic after a request from a politician in his birthplace of British Columbia.
Politician John Horgan recently said in a press conference: ''This is a call out to 'Deadpool' right now. Ryan, we need your help up here. Get in touch with us.''
Ryan responded by posting a voice memo on Twitter, jokingly saying: ''I'm not sure it's a great idea, frankly. I don't think they want medical advice from guys like me, no sir.
''Unless it's plastic surgery, which - a lot of people don't know this - Hugh Jackman.''
The 43-year-old actor added: ''Young folks in B.C., they're partying, which is of course dangerous. They probably don't know that thousands of young people aren't just getting sick from coronavirus, they're also dying from it too.''
Reynolds explained how British Columbia is home to the ''coolest older people on Earth'' such as his mother and environmental activist David Suzuki.
He quipped: ''My mum, she doesn't want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable.
''I hope young people in B.C. don't kill my mom frankly. Or David Suzuki. Or each other.
''Let's not kill anyone. I think that's reasonable.''
Ryan then concluded the message with a reference to his wife, Blake Lively.
He said: ''I love parties. My favourite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of 'Gossip Girl'. That's a party.''
