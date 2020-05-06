Ryan Reynolds says that 'Free Guy' is his ''favourite'' movie he's made.

In the new movie, the 43-year-old actor plays Guy, a non-playable character in a video game who becomes aware of his surroundings and sets to out become a hero.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (05.05.20), Ryan said: '''Free Guy', I think it's my favourite movie I've ever been a part of.

''It's about a bank teller, who, every day he's shot at, hurt, injured and one day he realises he's a background character in an open world video game and decided to take the power back.''

The flick - which also features Jodie Comer and Joe Keery - has had its release shifted back to December due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic but Ryan feels that it will bring cheer to audiences at a difficult time.

The '6 Underground' star said: ''(The movie is) so funny and just a total fastball of joy, which I think we need more than ever.''

Ryan also addressed the possibility of a third 'Deadpool' film, which has been questioned since Disney acquired the rights to the foul-mouthed hero.

He explained: '''Deadpool' was Fox and now it's in the hands of Marvel now over at Disney.

''I see infinite possibility in either version. I think if 'Deadpool' was in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I think it would be explosive and amazing and what a sandbox to play in. If 'Deadpool' continued just to be do his own thing and be his own thing, also just like infinite possibilities.''

Ryan added: ''I write with two other guys, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are geniuses and we have so much fun. There's a lot more story to tell so we hope we can get to do it.''

Ryan is also shooting Netflix comedy thriller 'Red Notice' alongside Dwayne Johnson, although production has been suspended due to the global health crisis.

He joked: ''I'd say we made it one or two days past the halfway mark. We might have finished the movie if we didn't spend 90 per cent of the time d***ing around.''