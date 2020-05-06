Ryan Reynolds says that 'Free Guy' is his favourite move he's ever made, calling it a ''fastball of joy''.
Ryan Reynolds says that 'Free Guy' is his ''favourite'' movie he's made.
In the new movie, the 43-year-old actor plays Guy, a non-playable character in a video game who becomes aware of his surroundings and sets to out become a hero.
Speaking on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (05.05.20), Ryan said: '''Free Guy', I think it's my favourite movie I've ever been a part of.
''It's about a bank teller, who, every day he's shot at, hurt, injured and one day he realises he's a background character in an open world video game and decided to take the power back.''
The flick - which also features Jodie Comer and Joe Keery - has had its release shifted back to December due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic but Ryan feels that it will bring cheer to audiences at a difficult time.
The '6 Underground' star said: ''(The movie is) so funny and just a total fastball of joy, which I think we need more than ever.''
Ryan also addressed the possibility of a third 'Deadpool' film, which has been questioned since Disney acquired the rights to the foul-mouthed hero.
He explained: '''Deadpool' was Fox and now it's in the hands of Marvel now over at Disney.
''I see infinite possibility in either version. I think if 'Deadpool' was in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I think it would be explosive and amazing and what a sandbox to play in. If 'Deadpool' continued just to be do his own thing and be his own thing, also just like infinite possibilities.''
Ryan added: ''I write with two other guys, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are geniuses and we have so much fun. There's a lot more story to tell so we hope we can get to do it.''
Ryan is also shooting Netflix comedy thriller 'Red Notice' alongside Dwayne Johnson, although production has been suspended due to the global health crisis.
He joked: ''I'd say we made it one or two days past the halfway mark. We might have finished the movie if we didn't spend 90 per cent of the time d***ing around.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...