Ryan Reynolds has credited Blake Lively with coming up with a major cameo in 'Free Guy'.

The 44-year-old actor - who stars as bank teller Guy in the new blockbuster which sees him set out to save his friends from deletion when he learns he's a character inside a video game - heaped praise on his wife for the impact she had behind the scenes, including crafting one of its most memorable moments.

He wrote on Instagram: "Free Guy wouldn’t be the movie it is without @blakelively.

“She was essential in every part of the making of this film, creatively and emotionally, and the cameo everyone is talking about was entirely her idea. #WorkWife"

The moment in question sees Chris Evans appear in a nod to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, Reynolds recently revealed Disney are already keen to make a follow-up film following a successful opening weekend for the movie.

He tweeted: “Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony. If it isn’t called, “Albuquerque Boiled Turkey” we’ve failed.(sic)"

Director Shawn Levy quoted Ryan's post on his own Twitter account and commented: “Yuuuuuuuup.”

The news was also retweeted by 20th Century Studios.

The movie has finally been released after a number of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Ryan recently admitted he was desperate for audiences to see the film in cinemas because it is such a unique experience.

He star said: "I know how different a movie is when you watch it on a big screen with 100 other people, or 200, or 300, or 400, or 500 other people. It's like nothing else.

"That communal experience is so important to people. And I know coming out of this crazy 2020 and certainly part of 2021 – I, for one, am craving that communal experience again."