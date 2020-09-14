Ryan Reynolds has paid to send 100 professionals from diverse backgrounds to Brandweek 2020.

The 43-year-old actor has personally footed the bill for professionals who come from marginalised communities to attend the week-long event - which takes place this week, and consists of five days of virtual and interactive discussion, learning and problem-solving - which they would normally not be able to attend.

One of the attendees, Tiffany Black, tweeted on Monday (14.09.20): ''This week I'm attending my first @Adweek #Brandweek. Extra special THANK YOU to @VancityReynolds for personally covering the cost for 100 professionals from diverse backgrounds and marginalized communities to attend #Brandweek. I am truly honored to have been chosen. (sic)''

And Ryan replied, adding: ''Psyched you're joining, Tiffany. See you there.''

Brandweek is hosted by Adweek magazine, and this year the 'Deadpool 2' star is being honoured with the Brand Visionary Award at the publication's Brand Genius Awards for his work with Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, as well as his content studio Maximum Effort.

The charitable deed comes after Ryan and his wife Blake Lively recently donated $200,000 to a leadership initiative for indigenous women.

The money went to St. Francis Xavier University's Coady Institute in Nova Scotia, Canada, for their new initiative, the Circle of Abundance, which hopes to amplify indigenous women's voices and leadership.

Ryan - who hails from Vancouver, Canada - and Blake's donation went go toward the institute's goal of $1 million to support the institute's International Centre for Women's Leadership and the centre's indigenous programming.

In a statement, the couple said: ''We're so happy to support the incredible work of the Coady Institute's program with Indigenous Women. We're blown away by the conversations we've had and the work they do and look forward to joining them on this journey.''

The pair - who have James, five, Inez, three, and an 11-month-old third daughter, believed to be named Betty, together - also donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which is a leading US legal firm fighting for racial justice.