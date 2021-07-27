'Free Guy' star Ryan Reynolds has predicted that audiences will love the "hidden cameos" in the new movie.
Ryan Reynolds believes fans will love the "hidden cameos" in 'Free Guy'.
The 44-year-old actor leads the cast of the upcoming sci-fi action comedy movie and has predicted that little elements within the new movie will prove to be popular with fans.
Asked for his favourite part of the flick, Ryan told CinemaBlend.com: "For me it's the Easter eggs, which there are so many Easter eggs in the movie. There's so many little hidden cameos, there's so many moments.
"I love movies that acknowledge and play with the cultural landscape, and ('Free Guy') does that in ways that are unexpected and expected, I think."
The 'Deadpool' actor described the new motion picture as a "fastball of joy" and he hopes audiences will be left smiling when they watch the film.
Ryan said: "The movie's a fastball of joy, and that's what I wish for people right now; is to just have a couple of hours of pure joy in their lives and leave a theatre the same way I used to leave movie theatres. Just grinning from ear to ear at the experience."
Ryan's co-star Jodie Comer added that the movie is more than just "an action-comedy".
The 'Killing Eve' actress said: "And I think for me as well, it's like 'an action-comedy', and everyone thinks, 'Oh I know what that's gonna be.'
"I think this film has an undertone and it has a message without kind of forcing it down people's throats, like, 'This is what you should take from this movie.' You end up coming away from it actually really moved, and feeling very connected."
Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...