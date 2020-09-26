Ryan Reynolds has hilariously launched a ''homeschool edition'' of his Aviation Gin, aimed at stressed out parents.
Ryan Reynolds has hilariously launched a ''homeschool edition'' of his Aviation Gin.
Many parents are having to help educate their children from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and to assist them through the stresses of teaching, Ryan's popular gin brand has launched a special homeschool edition bottle.
In a video marketing the alcoholic drink, Ryan said: ''It's back-to-school time, which this year has a whole new meaning. That's why today I'm introducing Aviation American Gin: Home School Edition. It's just like the classic delicious Aviation Gin that you love but with more ounces.
''It can help with a variety of subjects: fourth-grade geography, whatever the f*** new math is, and revisiting your own, long-forgotten middle school traumas.
''Middle school is the f****** worst.''
Aviation American Gin: Home School Edition is the same as the standard Aviation American Gin, but comes in a super sized 1.75-litre bottle.
Meanwhile, Ryan recently attended Brandweek 2020 for his gin brand, and also paid to send 100 professionals from diverse backgrounds to the event.
One of the attendees, Tiffany Black, tweeted earlier this month: ''This week I'm attending my first @Adweek #Brandweek. Extra special THANK YOU to @VancityReynolds for personally covering the cost for 100 professionals from diverse backgrounds and marginalized communities to attend #Brandweek. I am truly honored to have been chosen. (sic)''
And Ryan replied, adding: ''Psyched you're joining, Tiffany. See you there.''
Brandweek was hosted by Adweek magazine, and this year the 'Deadpool 2' star was honoured with the Brand Visionary Award at the publication's Brand Genius Awards for his work with Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, as well as his content studio Maximum Effort.
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...