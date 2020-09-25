Ryan Reynolds is using part of his salary from an upcoming movie to hire Black and Indigenous crew members.
Ryan Reynolds is using part of his salary from an upcoming movie to hire Black and Indigenous crew members.
The 43-year-old actor is set to begin working on a new movie for Netflix later this year, and has revealed he will be dipping into his own salary for the project to cover the cost of hiring between 10 and 20 people from marginalised communities, including BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of colour).
Applications to be hired on the project - which will be shot in Canada - opened on Thursday (24.09.20) through the new Group Effort initiative, which was set up to help bring diversity and equality to the film industry.
In a statement, Ryan explained: ''Making a film is a group effort, but for entirely too long that group has systemically excluded Black, Indigenous, people of colour and several other marginalised communities. This is a global problem which will not be fixed overnight, but change can start locally and immediately.
''Covid-willing, we'll be starting a movie this fall. We'll be bringing on between 10 and 20 trainees who are Black, Indigenous, people of colour or people from marginalised and excluded communities. Of all ages. From 18 to 118. (If you're under 18, your time will come. Sorry, there are laws!)''
The 'Deadpool 2' star says successful applicants will be ''paid and housed'' using his own salary, and will get ''real-life experience'' to help them in their future career.
He added: ''These new recruits will be paid and housed out of my salary and will spend their days on set learning from professionals and getting real-life experience that they can then parlay into another job and another job and hopefully a career in the film industry. Specifics for the shoot are still being finalised. We will be sending out filming and application details in the coming weeks.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...