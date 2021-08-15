Ryan Reynolds loved having the likes of Tina Fey and Hugh Jackman in 'Free Guy'.
Ryan Reynolds feels "lucky" that so many Hollywood stars made cameo appearances in 'Free Guy'.
The 44-year-old actor stars in the action-comedy movie and he's thrilled that a host of big-name actors and actresses - including Tina Fey, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Krasinski - agreed to cameo roles in the film.
Ryan explained: "Hollywood, for all of its weirdness and ups and downs ... it's still a community. So, I know a lot of other people who work in the industry. And I'm lucky to know some heavy-hitters as well that I can text and say, 'Hey, can you do this for me?' Some of whom I've done that for them.
"And cameos for me are sort of like the great Hollywood exchange. You know, if someone asks me to do a cameo for them ... the chances are, unless I'm in the middle of shooting overseas or something, I'm pretty much going to say yes. I'm going to bend over backwards to make it work."
Ryan feels fortunate that so many well-known stars were happy to commit to the concept.
He explained that they all bought into the project, which is set in the open-world video game Free City.
Reflecting on the film's star-studded cast, Ryan told Collider: "I'm really lucky to say that happened on 'Free Guy' - people jumped in because they loved the premise and the idea and the players involved, and we got a pretty cool array of heavy hitters to be in the movie."
